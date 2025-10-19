/Diwali 2025: 10 binge-worthy festive movies to watch with family on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Light up your diyas, grab your favourite snacks, and get ready for a movie marathon that celebrates love, laughter, and family. Here are the 10 movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and more.
As Diwali 2025 lights up homes across India, it’s time to bring out the snacks, sit down with loved ones, and dive into a movie marathon that brings out warmth, laughter, and love of the festival. Whether you’re in the mood for heartwarming family dramas, comedies, or nostalgic Bollywood blockbusters, we have you covered this festive week. Here’s a list of 10 binge-worthy Diwali movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more that you must watch with your whole family.
Where to watch - Amazon Prime Video
A true Diwali staple, this Rajshri classic starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit celebrates love, relationships, and togetherness in the most heartwarming way. With its iconic songs, colourful rituals, and family bonding, it’s the perfect pick to relive old-school Bollywood nostalgia.
Where to watch - Netflix
It isn’t Diwali without this grand Dharma family reunion! Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan, this timeless tale of love and reconciliation continues to rule hearts. From the luxurious sets to the emotional “Diwali” scene, it’s pure festive magic.
Where to watch - JioHotstar
This modern romance featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan brings joy and laughter to every scene. Geet’s carefree spirit and Aditya’s transformation make this road-trip love story a feel-good watch that matches the festive vibe of Diwali.
Where to watch - Netflix
Take a cruise with one of Bollywood’s most relatable families. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Anil Kapoor, this film captures the chaos, dysfunction, and unconditional love that define every Indian family.
Where to watch - Amazon Prime Video
Karan Johar’s vibrant romantic drama starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is a visual feast full of colours, dance, and drama. The film celebrates love that defies norms, with just the right touch of festive sparkle and family chaos to keep you hooked.
Where to watch - Netflix
A story that never fails to tug at heartstrings, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta’s emotional rollercoaster teaches you to live life to the fullest. Dance to “It’s The Time To Disco” and enjoy this mix of laughter, tears, and love with your family this Diwali.
Where to watch - Netflix
Revisit Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s spectacular reincarnation saga that mixes glamour, drama, and humour. With its famous Diwali-themed sequences and larger-than-life storytelling, this one’s perfect for a fun movie night filled with lights and nostalgia.
Where to watch - Netflix
Step into the mythological battlefield in this stunning animated retelling of the 18-day war from the Mahabharata. Exploring themes of duty, destiny, and righteousness, this is a must-watch for those who love epic tales rooted in Indian culture, perfect for older kids and adults.
Where to watch - JioHotstar
If there’s one movie that defines togetherness, it’s this Sooraj Barjatya family drama. With Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Karisma Kapoor, the film celebrates love, unity, and family bonds, the very essence of Diwali itself.
Where to watch - Amazon Prime Video
If laughter is what your family needs this festive season, revisit this cult comedy featuring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. The chaotic trio’s misadventures never get old and are guaranteed to brighten up your Diwali night.