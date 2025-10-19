/Diwali 2025: 10 binge-worthy festive movies to watch with family on Netflix, Prime Video and more

As Diwali 2025 lights up homes across India, it’s time to bring out the snacks, sit down with loved ones, and dive into a movie marathon that brings out warmth, laughter, and love of the festival. Whether you’re in the mood for heartwarming family dramas, comedies, or nostalgic Bollywood blockbusters, we have you covered this festive week. Here’s a list of 10 binge-worthy Diwali movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more that you must watch with your whole family.

