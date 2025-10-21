/Coffee Prince to Dear Hongrang: 7 K-dramas featuring Kim Jae Wook

From Coffee Prince to starring in a romantic show of his own, i.e., Her Private Life, Kim Jae Wook has done diverse roles. Let's take a look at a few of the shows he has been part of.
South Korean actor Kim Jae Wook's transition in his acting career has seen a phenomenal streak. After gaining fame for his portrayal in the cult classic Coffee Prince, he has been part of several shows ranging various genres. Here are a few of the shows you can binge-watch from the comfort of your home.
It tells about Eun-chan, who is often mistaken to be a boy due to her appearance. So when she gets hired at a coffee shop, she keeps the ruse going. Problems arise when her manager starts falling in love with her.
The mystery thriller show is about a detective Yang Shi-ohn, after waking up from six year coma, discovers her supernatural powers to see ghosts. One of the spirits is her ex-boyfriend who died the same night when Yang went into a coma.
It tells the love story of Sung Deok-mi, a museum curator, who hides an intense adoration of singer Cha Shi-an under her professional persona. One day, the museum's new director takes an interest in her after learning her secret. How their romance blossoms with due course of time forms the main crux of the story.
The show revolves around a writer and a chef's budding romance, which begins when they meet in real life. However, they quickly find out how little they know about each other.
The show is about a man, faced with a series of failures, contemplates suicide. However, he must experience death several times in other lives to have another chance to survive.
The romantic comedy is all about a movie buff falling for an aspiring director, igniting a romance that fizzles out too soon; as their paths cross again, the possibility of love opens again.
The ongoing historical show is all about a long-missing heir, who returns with lost memories, love and suspicion entwine; is he truly Hongrang, or a stranger disturbing hearts and family ties?