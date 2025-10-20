/Ocean’s 11 to Entrapment: 5 heist dramas that are eerily similar to the Louvre robbery

For years, cinema has provided us with the perfect heist film. On Sunday, life imitated art it seems as jewellery worth billions was stolen from Paris’ Louvre museum, just steps away from where the famous Mona Lisa is kept. For cinema enthusiasts, the robbery, where jewellery pieces of Napoleon’s wives and Empress Eugenie were stolen, may remind them of films where the perfect heist was carried out and jewels worth billions were stolen seamlessly by the protagonist.

Here's a look at 5 heist films which were eerily similar to the Louvre robbery.