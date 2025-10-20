/Ocean’s 11 to Entrapment: 5 heist dramas that are eerily similar to the Louvre robbery

The Louvre robbery on Sunday, where jewellery worth billions were stolen, has brought back focus on heist dramas. From films in the Oceans franchise to classics like Entrapment, here are a few heist dramas that seem to have inspired real life robbery.
For years, cinema has provided us with the perfect heist film. On Sunday, life imitated art it seems as jewellery worth billions was stolen from Paris’ Louvre museum, just steps away from where the famous Mona Lisa is kept. For cinema enthusiasts, the robbery, where jewellery pieces of Napoleon’s wives and Empress Eugenie were stolen, may remind them of films where the perfect heist was carried out and jewels worth billions were stolen seamlessly by the protagonist.
Here's a look at 5 heist films which were eerily similar to the Louvre robbery.
Helmed by Steven Soderbergh, the film was the first in the Ocean’s franchise and starred actors like George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Julia Roberts, Casey Affleck and others. The plot involves a team of 11 specialists headed by notorious con artist Danny Ocean, who plan an elaborate heist of three Las Vegas casinos.
A wealthy businessman steals a priceless Monet from a museum and he is pursued by an insurance investigator, with the two eventually falling in love. The 1999 movie was directed by John McTiernan and starred Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo, and Denis Leary.
Part of the Ocean franchise but with women leading the heist drama, this film had Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling and Helena Bonham Carter playing key characters. In the film, 8 women orchestrate an elaborate heist at the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The target is the Toussaint, a $150 million diamond necklace owned by Cartier which is to be displayed at the gala.
Inspired by the 1969 British film, but with an original story, the plot follows a motley crew of thieves who plan to steal gold from a former associate who double-crossed them.