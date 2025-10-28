/Sean "Diddy" Combs’ release date revealed, what happens next

The release date of Sean "Diddy" Combs has been announced, and the netizens and critics are not so happy with the decision. As per the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the rap mogul will walk free in May 2028 if he completes his sentence smoothly.

Combs' release date

This announcement comes after his 50-month prison sentence following a high-profile summer trial. He was found guilty of violating the Mann Act, and the prosecutors had initially requested an 11-year and three-month (135-month) sentence, stating Combs's nature of crimes and history.

He is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre, Brooklyn, since his apprehension in September 2024, and this duration spent in prison during trial is also added to the release date.

What was the case?

The attention-grabbing court case featured two of his former girlfriends testifying, recounting drug-fueled "freak-off" parties that could extend for as long as four days. Prosecutors charged "Diddy" with coercing and manipulating women to take part in the “freak-offs” and operating his business as a criminal organization.



Combs has faced multiple setbacks in his legal case over the last few weeks. Despite his formidable legal team's efforts to secure his release with a time-served request, the rapper subsequently asked to be placed in the New Jersey prison at Fort Dix to be near his family and benefit from its drug rehabilitation program. However, the judge presiding over his trial rejected his request.

"The court will recommend a facility in the geographic location of the defense’s choosing, but not the specific facility, which is determined by the Bureau of Prisons," Judge Arun Subramanian stated in a ruling dated October 8. He mentioned that Combs will be placed in a facility in the New York region and evaluated for a rehabilitation program.

Trump rejected the rapper's request

Moreover, the idea that a presidential pardon for the Bad Boy Records founder is forthcoming was dismissed by the White House at a recent press briefing, where an official informed a journalist there’s “zero truth” to that speculation.



"There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news," the official stated to NBC News. “The president, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations.”

Trump noted the rapper's request as just one among many inquiries he's faced. This comes after an interview with Newsmax in August, during which the president expressed significant skepticism about any clemency for Combs.

