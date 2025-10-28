/Is Coldplay’s Chris Martin dating GoT star Sophie Turner? Pair spark romance rumour after being spotted together

If multiple reports are to be believed, there may be a possible romance brewing between Chris Martin and Sophie Turner. The pair were recently spotted on a secret date in London. Both Martin and Turner have had breakups earlier this year.

Chris Martin and Sophie Turner spotted on a date

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the Coldplay frontman and former Game of Thrones actress were seen enjoying a quiet evening at a restaurant in London recently. While neither has commented publicly, sources told the publication that the two have been in touch for several weeks.

Martin, 48, and Turner, 29, are both at present single. Turner broke up with British aristocrat Peregrine ‘Perry’ Pearson recently. The split came less than a year after she finalised her divorce from musician Joe Jonas in 2024. Meanwhile, Martin split from actress Dakota Johnson in mid-2025 after being together for eight years. Martin was previously married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow for 13 years.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the rumoured couple have crossed paths. In 2020, Martin appeared in a surprise birthday video for Turner, which was arranged by her former husband Joe Jonas.

Although there is no confirmation of the news, the alleged romance is already garnering a lot of attention online. Some fans have expressed excitement over the possible new romance. Others have termed it ‘inappropriate’ due to the almost 20-year age gap between the two. Now to see if Martin and Turner confirm their new romance. Watch this space for more.