/Has Andy Byron, caught cheating with HR chief at Coldplay concert, mended things with wife? Here's what we know

All is well in Andy Byron's married life, it seems, after he was caught holding his HR chief in his arms at a Coldplay concert. There were reports that his wife, Megan Kerrigan, had dropped her last name from her social media handles. However, the couple has shut down all rumours of separation after being seen vacationing in Maine last weekend. Both of them also had their wedding rings on, the Daily Mail reported. The publication took exclusive pictures of the couple wearing their wedding bands as they left a lavish Kennebunk mansion to visit the beach. Notably, this is the house Megan has reportedly been living in ever since Byron was seen cheating on his wife. The couple was wearing comfortable lounge wear as they strolled through the neighbourhood.

The former Astronomer CEO and Cabot were happily enjoying the concert on July 16 when the jumbotron at Gillette Stadium showed them in a cosy pose. Both of them were shocked when the kiss cam panned towards them. Byron instantly turned away, while Cabot flung her hands to her face and ducked. Chris Martin said, "Look at these two", before instantly being shocked by their reaction, saying, "Oh, what?" "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. Holy sh-t. I hope we didn’t do something bad." The video went viral, and the duo made news for weeks. Eagle-eyed netizens started scouring through Byron's personal life online and noticed that Megan had dropped her last name from her social media accounts. They started speculating that his wife is leaving him as she did not address the matter publicly. Neither Andy Byron, nor his wife, nor Kristin Cabot has spoken on the scandal.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Kristin Cabot and Andrew Cabot are separated

Meanwhile, Cabot is splitting from her husband. Andrew Cabot. However, according to reports, they were already separated at the time the kiss cam scandal erupted. "Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening," a spokeswoman for Andrew told PEOPLE. Andrew is the CEO of Privateer Rum and is hopeful that his statement has finally shut down the controversy. Later, it was revealed that Andrew was also present at the same concert with his own date, confirming that he and Kristin had already parted ways by the time the kiss cam scandal erupted.