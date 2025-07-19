/Is that Alyssa Stoddard? Astronomer addresses claims spawning from kiss cam scandal

The Coldplay concert kiss cam scandal involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot is a hot topic on the internet. All sorts of claims are being made, fake accounts are trying to profit from the story, social media is full of memes, and the stories refuse to die down. One such claim made was that Alyssa Stoddard, Astronomer's Senior Director of People, was also sitting in the box at the Boston stadium. She was identified as the red-faced woman who was in disbelief, yet with a big smile on her face. However, Astronomer has dismissed these reports and has clarified that Alyssa was not at the Chris Martin concert. In fact, no one else from the company was there. In an official statement on the matter, it said, "Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event, and no other employees were in the video." The company spoke up on the matter more than 24 hours after the duo was caught cuddling at the concert. It stated that both of them have been put on leave pending an investigation against them. Also Read: Astronomer takes action against Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, refutes all rumours. Here's what it said



Astronomer official statement on CEO and HR chief kiss cam scandal

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability." A fake apology note from Byron was also doing the rounds on social media. Astronomer has stated that no such note has been issued by Byron. "Andy Byron has not put out any statement; reports saying otherwise are all incorrect," it said. The story was so big that internet sleuths dissected every little detail from the Chris Martin concert. When Byron and Kristin pulled away, a woman behind them was visible. Some people started saying that it was Alyssa Stoddard, the company's HR Senior Director. According to her LinkedIn profile, Alyssa Stoddard joined Astronomer as Sr. Director of People in January 2025. “I couldn't be more excited to announce that I’ve started my next adventure! I’ve joined Kristin Cabot (Thornby) and the amazing People team at Astronomer, leading People Operations and Strategy!" Stoddard wrote on LinkedIn at the time of joining the company. Also Read: What happened at the Coldplay concert: Entire cheating scandal featuring Astronomer CEO Andy Byron explained

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot placed on leave