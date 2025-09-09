/Husband of woman caught on Coldplay kiss cam with her boss speaks up, reveals they were...

The husband of Kristin Cabot, the former Astronomer HR chief, has spoken up weeks after his wife was caught on Coldplay's kiss cam at the band's Boston concert in July. A spokeswoman for Andrew Cabot told PEOPLE that the couple had already been "privately and amicably separated" for several weeks before the Coldplay concert. A few days ago, reports emerged that Kristin had filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew. "Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening," the spokeswoman added. Andrew, the CEO of Privateer Rum, is hoping that "this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued", as the spokeswoman added that "no further public comment will be made." Kristin was seen in the arms of her former boss, Any Bryon, on July 16 on the jumbotron at the Coldplay concert. As the cameras panned towards them, their strange reaction caught everyone's attention. Coldplay headliner Chris Martin is also visibly confused. Also Read: Is mystery woman on Coldplay kiss cam Alyssa Stoddard? Astronomer addresses claim

Martin looked at the two of them hugging and said, "Look at these two,” even as Cabot flung her hands to her face, while Byron turned around, ending the embrace. “Oh, what?" Martin said. "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. Holy sh-t. I hope we didn’t do something bad." The video went viral, pushing Cabot and Byron into the headlines overnight. Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan and has two kids with her. After facing flak for his actions, he was placed on leave at Astronomer, and days later, resigned from the company. Cabot followed suit and also put in her papers. Meanwhile, it is unclear whether Byron and his wife are still together or not. Also Read: Astronomer cheating scandal: Apology letter by CEO Andy Byron surfaces. Real or fake?

Andrew Cabot's marriage and divorce with Kristin