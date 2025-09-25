/Astronomer kiss cam scandal - Kristin Cabot received death threats after video with boss Byron went viral, report states

The Astronomer affair scandal continues to trigger noise. Months after then-CEO Andy Byron and her HR chief, Kristin Cabot, were caught in each other's arms at a Coldplay concert in Boston, a source close to Cabot told People that the two were not having an affair. The person stated that they were there along with some other friends. The kiss cam at the concert on July 16 turned towards Cabot and Byron when the two of them were in an embrace. As soon as they saw themselves on the jumbotron, Cabot flung her hands over her face, and Byron turned backwards. Coldplay singer Chris Martin sensed the cameras had caught something off. "Oh, look at these two. All right, c'mon, you're okay.” He added, “Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

The clip was recorded by an audience member and uploaded to social media. It instantly went viral, putting the boss and his HR chief in the limelight. Since then, fresh details have emerged from the saga. A representative for Andrew Cabot said that the couple was already separated at the time of the concert. "Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening," the spokeswoman added. Also Read: Husband of woman caught on Coldplay kiss cam with her boss speaks up, reveals they were...

Astronomer scandal is unfair, says source

Now, a source close to Cabot has told People, "Kristin and Andy [Byron] had an excellent working relationship, a great friendship. There was no affair." They added that it was definitely "inappropriate to be hugging your boss at a concert, and she accepts full responsibility for it," however, "the scandal, the downfall, the loss of the job — all of that is unfair." The source added that Cabot had been "inappropriately mislabeled a homewrecker." Cabot and Byron were not there alone but were attending the concert with a group of friends. Also Read: Is mystery woman on Coldplay kiss cam Alyssa Stoddard? Astronomer addresses claim

“It's unfathomable to witness what has happened, and how devastating it can be, for not just individuals, but entire families,” says the source. "I think all of the misinformation has been the most mind-blowing to witness. These are real people and real families,” they said. “The way people have taken a lot of enjoyment at their expense, it's hard to see." According to the person, Kristin was mocked by other women while she picked up her son from school, who took pictures, pointed and laughed at her. She even received death threats. “In the first three days after the news broke, she had about 900 death threats on her phone," the source says.

Andrew Cabot was at Coldplay concert with his own date