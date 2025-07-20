Andy Byron, the Astronomer Chief Executive Officer (CEO), resigned after he was caught having an extramarital affair with his company's HR during a Coldplay concert. Byron and the Astronirner HR chief, Kristin Cabot, were caught having intimate moments during the musical concert in Boston when the kiss-cam suddenly captured them on the big screen. This came after the company stated on LinkedIn, saying that recently, their "standards were not met".

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO," the statement said.

Astronomer also assured that while their awareness may have changed overnight, their product and work for customers have not.

"Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We're continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems," it said.

The incident

Byron and Cabot were caught on the kiss cam sharing an intimate moment. The video set the internet on fire, and everyone has been talking about the incident. The video showed the duo enjoying the concert in an intimate pose when the camera zoomed in on them, and they panicked and hid. That's when everyone came to know that both of them were having an extramarital affair. An X user revealed online that Megan dropped her husband's last name from her Facebook profile as netizens came to her support.

“Andy Byron‘s wife has now dropped her married name on Facebook and left comments open on her Facebook! What a class act! Go Megan. Get that divorce lawyer and get the money," wrote the user called Mrs SpaceX.

Kerrigan deleted her Facebook page on Thursday, but screenshots show she removed her married name, Byron, from it earlier in the day. She also deleted her Instagram account.

