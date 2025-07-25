/Astronomer HR head Kristin Cabot resigns day after CEO Andy Byron's resignation, no comments on Coldplay 'kiss cam' video

Days after the alleged affair of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company's HR, Kristin Cabot came into the limelight after the duo was caught on Coldplay's ‘kiss cam’ cuddling during a concert, both have announced their resignation from the company
Days after the viral 'kiss cam' video, Astronomer's Human Resources chief, Kristin Cabot, has reportedly resigned from her post. Her resignation came a day after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned from his post, as per multiple media reports. Byron and Cabot were caught cuddling on Coldplay's 'kiss cam' during a concert in Boston. A spokesperson from the New York-based company confirmed to The Post that Cabot had stepped down. Speaking to TMZ, a company source confirmed that “Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer, she’s resigned.” The duo has not commented on the scandal or their married status yet.
The internet broke after a video from Coldplay's concert showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's HR, Kristin Cabot, hugging each other and enjoying the moment. As the ‘kiss cam’ focused on them, they quickly pulled away and ducked behind to escape the camera. As the ‘kiss cam’ focused on the duo, Chris Martin said, "Oh, look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy...I hope we didn't do something bad." It was then revealed that Byron was having an affair with Cabot, while he is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and has two children with her. Soon after the clip went viral, Megan removed “Byron” from her name on various social media profiles. She also deactivated her Facebook account.
In a statement released on July 20, Astronomer announced that Andy Byron had submitted his resignation, which the Board of Directors had accepted. The company stated that it would begin the search for a new Chief Executive, while Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy would continue to serve as interim CEO. The statement also emphasized that, although public awareness of the company may have shifted suddenly, its product and commitment to serving customers remained unchanged. Astronomer reaffirmed its focus on helping clients address their AI-related challenges. "Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”