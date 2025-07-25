/Astronomer HR head Kristin Cabot resigns day after CEO Andy Byron's resignation, no comments on Coldplay 'kiss cam' video

Days after the viral 'kiss cam' video, Astronomer's Human Resources chief, Kristin Cabot, has reportedly resigned from her post. Her resignation came a day after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned from his post, as per multiple media reports. Byron and Cabot were caught cuddling on Coldplay's 'kiss cam' during a concert in Boston. A spokesperson from the New York-based company confirmed to The Post that Cabot had stepped down. Speaking to TMZ, a company source confirmed that “Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer, she’s resigned.” The duo has not commented on the scandal or their married status yet.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's viral video

The internet broke after a video from Coldplay's concert showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's HR, Kristin Cabot, hugging each other and enjoying the moment. As the ‘kiss cam’ focused on them, they quickly pulled away and ducked behind to escape the camera. As the ‘kiss cam’ focused on the duo, Chris Martin said, "Oh, look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy...I hope we didn't do something bad." It was then revealed that Byron was having an affair with Cabot, while he is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and has two children with her. Soon after the clip went viral, Megan removed “Byron” from her name on various social media profiles. She also deactivated her Facebook account.

