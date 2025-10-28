/Actor who played Bran Stark in Game Of Thrones ties the knot! Shares dreamy photos of wedding on Instagram

Remember Brank Stark, the youngest of the Stark family in the HBO series Game of Thrones? Isaac Hempstead, the actor who played the role in the hit show, is now married. The actor shared the happy news on Instagram as he shared photos of his wedding with his partner, whom he referred to as ‘M’. The couple got married in an intimate London ceremony.

“The best person I have ever met, the best day of my life, the best friends and family we could ever ask for,” Hempstead Wright captioned an Instagram post as he shared dreamy photos of the ceremony. “What a day, what a life — I love you M .”

The comment box was flooded with congratulatory wishes from friends, family, and former castmates.

“ Congratulations!!!!,” Gwendoline Christie, who portrayed Brienne of Tarth in GoT wrote. Meanwhile, Lena Heady, who played Cersei Lannister, added, “Congratulations ya beauties.”

His on-screen sister, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), gushed, “Congratulations Isaaaaaac!!!!!!,” while John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) added, “Oh MATE!! Congratulations! ”

Many fans also expressed surprise over how quickly the actor had grown up since he first appeared on screen in the iconic show in 2011.

“I remember when you were just a little boy being thrown out of windows … now look at you! You’re all grown up, gone off to marry and … and …,” one user wrote, while another quipped, “I love that the comments are a GoT reunion.”

Bran on Game of Thrones

Hempstead joined the cast of the show when he was 12 years old. When the show was wrapping up its final season he was 19. In an earlier interview, he had stated that the saying goodbye to his character was an ‘emotional’ journey.

“It was really sad. Saying goodbye to Bran and putting that costume away for the last time was like, wow. It was really weird,” he told E! News back then. “I’m never in my life going to be Bran Stark again, the person I’ve got to play for the last ten years of my life. It’s a pretty huge chapter of my life to say goodbye to, so it was emotional.”