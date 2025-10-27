/International Animation Day 2025: 7 Best Animated movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and other OTT platforms

From Mufasa to Frozen, multiple animated movies have captivated the attention of not only kids but also adults. Here is the compiled list of the 7 must-watch animated movies that are available on OTT platforms to stream on International Animation Day 2025.
Animated movies aren’t just for kids, but they bring comfort, magic, and hearty emotion to all generations, from toddlers to adults. These movies have gathered all attention and enhanced their level while providing the audience with an experience of getting lost in a world of imagination. Check these 7 best animated films available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
One of the popular animated movies revolves around Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Kristoff. It continues with Elsa’s powers as she decides to follow a mysterious voice that comes from an enchanted and dense forest. She was accompanied by Anna and their friends as they wanted to uncover the truth.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The newly launched instalment of the movie centres on a strong-willed and courageous girl named Moana, the daughter of a Polynesian chief. The plot continues after receiving an unexpected call from her great ancestors, she embarked on a journey with her crew to the far seas of Oceania and faced dangerous, yet heavy waves.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
A 1-hour 32-minute film's synopsis tells the story of a Panda named Po, who is a kung fu enthusiast, and gets selected as the Dragon Warrior. He decides to make his team and get along with the furious five and destroy the bad instincts that ruin the Valley of Peace.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Highly acclaimed animated movie that tells the untold story of Simba’s father, Mufasa, of how his journey changes from being an orphaned cub to becoming the wise king of the jungle. The story revolves around the expanded legacy of The Lion King, which includes an emotional storyline and astonishing combat scenes that give you nostalgic feelings.
Where to watch: Netflix
The animated movie is about the story of a girl whose parents turn into giant monsters because of a powerful spell. The story then moves forward with how the teenage princess embarks on a journey to unspell the curse to get her parents like before.
Where to watch: SonyLiv, ZEE5, Prime Video and Netflix
The movie follows Miles Morales, who reunites with Gwen Stacy. The adventurous film redefines superhero animation as he meets the Spider-Society, a team of Spider-people who were all tasked with protecting the multiverse's existence.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
It is an animated film that centres on Parvana and her family, who all live in Kabul, which is ruled by the Talibans. After her father gets arrested, she is forced to take charge of her father and transform herself into a boy to earn money for her family.