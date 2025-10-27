/Why was Tom Cruise embarrassed by Demi Moore's pregnancy while working on 'A Few Good Men'?

Actress Demi Moore recently opened up about a challenging moment of being a working mother in Hollywood during the 90s era. Known for films like Ghost and A Few Good Men, she revealed that Tom Cruise was once embarrassed when she showed up at the film’s preproduction meetings while being eight months pregnant.

At the New Yorker Festival on October 25, while talking to writer Jia Tolentino, she said, "I think Tom was quite embarrassed." She further added, “I actually felt okay about it, I was moving around, though, right? But I could tell he felt it was a bit awkward.”

On balancing career and work

Demi was pregnant with her daughter, Scout Willis, at the time, and she admitted that Tom's reaction felt like the mindset of the early 1990s, the time when Hollywood wasn’t particularly welcoming to expecting mothers.

Very few actresses used to work through pregnancy during those years, and even fewer women were assigned to lead major studio projects. "Back then, it just wasn’t something people saw often," Moore said. "It’s one of those things that didn’t make sense to me. Why couldn’t women have both a family and a career?"

She further added, “I look back at that time now and think, ‘What the f*** was I thinking?’ I was breastfeeding and blocking scenes soon after giving birth. I really was an overachiever.”

The Indecent Proposal actress also revealed that when her due date was close, she had pushed herself physically to maintain a high-energy routine, "I did a two-and-a-half-hour hike the day my water broke, a 24-mile bike ride, and then went dancing at a reggae club," adding that her daughter arrived two and a half weeks early.

Now, at the age of 62, Moore recognizes how much the film industry has evolved, "Today, it’s so much more supportive," she said. "Back then, I felt I had to prove that I could do everything at once, and that kind of pressure was exhausting."

Redefining strength

In Rob Reiner’s movie A Few Good Men (1992), Moore played the role of Navy lawyer Lt. Cmdr. JoAnne Galloway, opposite Tom Cruise’s Lt. Daniel Kaffee and Jack Nicholson’s Col. Nathan Jessup. Based on a legal drama, it was one of the most celebrated films of the decade. Looking back, the actress recalls, “I was trying to balance so much being present as a mother, as a professional, and as a woman; it wasn’t easy, but I wouldn’t change that chapter for anything.”