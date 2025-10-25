/Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s former NYC home linked to $7 Million gambling scandal

A lavish Manhattan townhouse once shared by Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott has unexpectedly become the center of a high-profile federal gambling investigation. Authorities have revealed that the former celebrity residence in Greenwich Village was one of the key locations used for underground, high-stakes poker games allegedly tied to organized crime families and NBA figures.

A glamorous home with a dark secret

The six-story townhouse, featuring six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, was sold in 2024 for a reported $17 million. Once a glamorous backdrop to Jenner and Scott’s early relationship, the home even appeared in The Kardashians in 2023, showcasing moments from Jenner’s pregnancy and life with the rapper before the pair relocated to Los Angeles.

However, new court documents have painted a much darker picture. Prosecutors allege that the Manhattan property hosted illegal poker games where players were defrauded out of millions of dollars. According to reports, mob-linked organizers used advanced technology to manipulate outcomes, with some games ending in violent confrontations.

Federal raid and criminal charges

Authorities raided the property in late 2023 after disputes reportedly broke out among those running the poker operation. The bust was part of a broader federal investigation into two major fraud cases involving 34 defendants, including former and current NBA personalities.

Among those indicted are Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, who, according to prosecutors, were connected to illegal betting activities and poker-related fraud. The defendants face charges including wire fraud, money laundering, extortion, and operating an illegal gambling business, with losses exceeding $7 million.

FBI officials described the operation as “staggering in scope,” claiming it served as a financial pipeline for organized crime networks such as La Cosa Nostra. Investigators believe the poker games, some of which took place inside the ex-couple’s former townhouse, were designed to lure wealthy players before cheating them out of tens of thousands per session.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not implicated

Despite the property’s connection to the scandal, neither Kylie Jenner nor Travis Scott has been accused of any wrongdoing. Federal documents confirm that neither appears in the indictment, and authorities clarified that the celebrity pair had no involvement in or knowledge of the illegal activities.

Jenner and Scott reportedly stayed at the townhouse temporarily during Jenner’s first pregnancy before returning to Los Angeles. The property has since changed ownership multiple times.

A look back at their relationship

Jenner and Scott began dating in April 2017, and their relationship, marked by on-and-off phases, lasted for over five years. They share two children, Stormi Webster, born in February 2018, and Aire Webster, born in February 2022. The two remain amicable co-parents, and Jenner is currently dating actor Timothee Chalamet.