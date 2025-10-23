/Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis in premiere of The Kardashians season 7

American media socialite and personality Kim Kardashian always garners attention, be it for her personal life, her red carpet looks, or more. Kim, who is all geared up for season 7 of the show The Kardashians, recently revealed she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. She also mentioned what led to this. Let's delve into it to know more.

Kim Kardashian's revelation of a brain aneurysm

As per the teaser episode clip of the upcoming season 7 of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is seen entering an MRI scanner before sharing the diagnosis with her family. Her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, reacts with a shocked Whoa! Before Kim explains the doctor's findings, saying ‘They were like, "Just stress!"’

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She further added, "People think I have the luxury of walking away. I'm happy it's over. My ex will be in my life no matter what." But, later, she broke down and said, “Last night I was like, Why the f*** is this happening?”

Kim Kardashian felt like she had 'Stockholm syndrome' during her marriage to Kanye West?

According to the report, in her new show All's Fair, Kim took a moment to talk about her stress following their split. She said, "I haven't had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back. I mean, I have psoriasis again. I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.

Talking about her previous marriage to Kanye West, Kim stated that, "I always felt like I had a bit of Stockholm syndrome” with Kanye. I always felt really bad, and always protected and always wanted to help [West]. I should’ve stuck it out," or "I could’ve helped," but “This was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally.”

All about Kim Kardashian

She and her family began to appear on the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians after Kim gained media attention following the release of a sex tape in 2007. The show aired until 2021, and its success led to the formation of several spin-offs and a successor show, Hulu's The Kardashians (2022–present).