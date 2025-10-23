/Fauzi: Title of Prabhas’ next film with Hanu Raghavapudi announced on actor’s birthday

After days of speculation, the title of Prabhas’ new film has been revealed. On Thursday, makers announced director Hanu Raghavapudi and Prabhas’ next has been titled as Fauzi. The announcement was made on the actor’s 45th birthday.

“The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history. Happy Birthday, Rebel Star @actorprabhas,” wrote the official page of the film alongside the poster on Instagram.

About Fauzi

Prabhas will feature in a period action drama. The film is helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi and is set in 1940s colonial India. Fauzi marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and director Hanu Raghavapudi. Days ahead of his birthday, fans had been speculating on the possible title of the movie.

Eagle-eyed fans had spotted clues in the poster of the film previously and guessed that the film would be titled either Fauji or Fauzi. Fans noticed that the letter ‘z’ seemed to feature prominently in posters released earlier.

For long now, it has been rumoured that Prabhas and Hanu’s film is titled Fauji, leading many to believe that the official title of the film is Fauzi. Guess they were right.

Prabhas, meanwhile, has a busy slate of films. Apart from Fauzi, he will be seen in multiple projects. The actor’s next release would be Maruthi’s horror fantasy film The Raja Saab, which also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt and Riddhi Kumar. The Raja Saab is all set to hit theatres on December 5.

Prabhas also has Kalki 2, Salaar Part 2 and Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit in the pipeline.