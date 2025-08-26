/Baahubali The Epic teaser: Prabhas-starrer to make a grand return with a new version

All the Baahubali fans have a second chance to witness the magnum opus in the theatres again. However, this time there are not two movies, but only one. Director S S Rajamouli has remastered and recut both the Baahubali movies into one epic movie. Rajamouli redefined Indian cinema with the Baahubali franchise, delivering the nation’s biggest blockbuster of all time. Pioneering the pan-India wave, the films not only mesmerised audiences but also carved their names in history with record-shattering box office success. Even today, fans remain spellbound by Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Taking the legacy a step further, the visionary filmmaker has surprised everyone by announcing a grand union of the two masterpieces, Bahubali: The Epic. Now, the teaser has been released, and it further raises the excitement.

Featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia and some of the iconic moments from the two blockbusters, the teaser is sure to take the excitement to the next level. Showcasing glimpses from both parts, the teaser takes us on a nostalgic trip and amplifies the anticipation of witnessing the epic combination once again after a long time.

The makers took to their social media, sharing the teaser and wrote, "Here’s the Teaser of @ssrajamouli’s #BaahubaliTheEpic… In cinemas worldwide Oct 31, 2025.

https://youtu.be/PVl6vQh3y2I?si=jC1uXAXSyucrqmtQ

In July, Rajamouli announced the new version of the movie to celebrate Baahubali: The Beginning's 10th anniversary.

In a post shared on X, Rajamouli wrote, "'Baahubali'. The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It’s been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with Baahubali The Epic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025."

Baahubali is undeniably the biggest franchise in Indian cinema, having set unprecedented box office records. With the immense popularity of both its instalments, it has achieved cult status, set new benchmarks of success, and redefined box office standards at the pan-India level.