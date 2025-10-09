/Prabhas-Malavika Mohanan to Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor: Fresh pairings to watch out for in 2026

2026 is shaping up to be a big year for South Indian cinema, and one of the most exciting trends is the arrival of fresh on-screen pairings that are creating a huge buzz already. Here are the top upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to!
With so many exciting first-time pairings 2026 is shaping up to be a thrilling year for South cinema. Whether it’s intense dramas, emotional stories, or mass entertainers, these new duos are set to bring something different to the screen and we can’t wait to see their refreshing chemistry, and bold storytelling!
Slated for a 2026 release, The Raja Saab marks Prabhas’s return to his romantic roots — this time with a horror-comedy twist. Sharing screen space with him for the first time is Malavika Mohanan, and their fresh pairing is already generating buzz. With a blend of charm, mystery, and chemistry, this collaboration is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated.
For the first time, two powerhouse performers, Keerthy Suresh and Vijay Deverakonda are coming together as a fresh pair in an upcoming film directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. While they previously shared screen space in Mahanati over seven years ago, this marks their first project opposite each other which is already creating a buzz for their long-awaited on-screen pairing.
Triptii Dimri teams up with Prabhas for the first time in Spirit, a high-octane cop drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This fresh pairing brings together intensity and charm, and with Vanga at the helm, expectations are already sky-high.
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are coming together for the first time in Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Set in a rustic, rural backdrop, the film promises a strong emotional core and with this unexpected pairing, anticipation around the film continues to grow.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is set to deliver a dark and edgy story. With Yash’s powerful screen presence and Kiara Advani’s versatility, it makes this an exciting and unexpected pairing which is easily one of the most intriguing collaborations of the year.
Sreeleela and Sivakarthikeyan come together for the first time in Parashakthi, which is reportedly a political period drama. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is expected to offer a powerful mix of emotion and grand visuals, making this pairing one to watch.
Dhanush, known for his unconventional film choices, teams up with rising Malayalam star Mamitha Baiju in a crime thriller tentatively titled D54. Directed by Vignesh Raja, the film explores gritty themes with a fresh pairing that has already piqued audience interest.