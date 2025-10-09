LOGIN
Prabhas-Malavika Mohanan to Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor: Fresh pairings to watch out for in 2026

Shomini Sen
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 09, 2025, 14:33 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 14:33 IST

2026 is shaping up to be a big year for South Indian cinema, and one of the most exciting trends is the arrival of fresh on-screen pairings that are creating a huge buzz already. Here are the top upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to!

New onscreen pairings to watch out for
1 / 8

New onscreen pairings to watch out for

With so many exciting first-time pairings 2026 is shaping up to be a thrilling year for South cinema. Whether it’s intense dramas, emotional stories, or mass entertainers, these new duos are set to bring something different to the screen and we can’t wait to see their refreshing chemistry, and bold storytelling!

Prabhas & Malavika Mohanan in The Rajasaab
2 / 8

Prabhas & Malavika Mohanan in The Rajasaab

Slated for a 2026 release, The Raja Saab marks Prabhas’s return to his romantic roots — this time with a horror-comedy twist. Sharing screen space with him for the first time is Malavika Mohanan, and their fresh pairing is already generating buzz. With a blend of charm, mystery, and chemistry, this collaboration is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated.

Keerthy Suresh & Vijay Deverakonda in an Untitled Project
3 / 8

Keerthy Suresh & Vijay Deverakonda in an Untitled Project

For the first time, two powerhouse performers, Keerthy Suresh and Vijay Deverakonda are coming together as a fresh pair in an upcoming film directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. While they previously shared screen space in Mahanati over seven years ago, this marks their first project opposite each other which is already creating a buzz for their long-awaited on-screen pairing.

Prabhas & Triptii Dimri in Spirit
4 / 8

Prabhas & Triptii Dimri in Spirit

Triptii Dimri teams up with Prabhas for the first time in Spirit, a high-octane cop drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This fresh pairing brings together intensity and charm, and with Vanga at the helm, expectations are already sky-high.

Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi
5 / 8

Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are coming together for the first time in Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Set in a rustic, rural backdrop, the film promises a strong emotional core and with this unexpected pairing, anticipation around the film continues to grow.

Yash & Kiara Advani in Toxic
6 / 8

Yash & Kiara Advani in Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is set to deliver a dark and edgy story. With Yash’s powerful screen presence and Kiara Advani’s versatility, it makes this an exciting and unexpected pairing which is easily one of the most intriguing collaborations of the year.

Sreeleela & Sivakarthikeyan in Parashakthi
7 / 8

Sreeleela & Sivakarthikeyan in Parashakthi

Sreeleela and Sivakarthikeyan come together for the first time in Parashakthi, which is reportedly a political period drama. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is expected to offer a powerful mix of emotion and grand visuals, making this pairing one to watch.

Dhanush & Mamitha Baiju in D54
8 / 8

Dhanush & Mamitha Baiju in D54

Dhanush, known for his unconventional film choices, teams up with rising Malayalam star Mamitha Baiju in a crime thriller tentatively titled D54. Directed by Vignesh Raja, the film explores gritty themes with a fresh pairing that has already piqued audience interest.

