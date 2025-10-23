/Arjun Kapoor wishes ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora on social media: ‘Keep soaring, keep smiling…’

As Malaika Arora turned a year older, her ex-boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, took to Instagram to wish her on her special day. On Thursday, Arjun shared a photo of Malaika in Paris and wished her as she turned 52.

Arjun Kapoor’s special wish for ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora

In the photo that Arjun shared, Malaika Arora can be seen seated on a balcony with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Dressed in a white robe, she is seen closing her eyes, smiling, and her face slightly away from the camera.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sharing the photo, Arjun wrote, "Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial. Keep soaring, keep smiling and always keep seeking..."

Arjun's Insta story Photograph: (X)

Re-sharing it on her Instagram Stories, Malaika wrote, "Thank you (red heart emoji)."

On his birthday in June, Malaika wished Arjun on her Instagram Stories. Malaika posted a fun boomerang video of Arjun jumping on a street. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor (heart and wine glass emojis).”

About Arjun and Malaika's relationship

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. However, neither Malaika nor Arjun ever opened up much about their relationship. They did make their relationship Insta official as they both shared photos from their vacations together. Arjun had also visited Malaika after the death of her father, Anil Mehta, in September 2024. During a Diwali event in 2024, Arjun confirmed that he was single.