/D4vd case: Did private investigator reveal key detail in Celeste Rivas' death?

American singer and songwriter David Anthony, aka D4vd, has garnered attention ever since his name was connected to the death of a 15-year-old, Celeste Rivas, whose decomposed body was found in his registered car. With surveillance footage of the old clips of interaction between the duo, the chatter about the case is going on. Amid all of this, the private investigator has revealed new key details about the death case. Let's delve more into it.

What did the private investigator reveal about the death case, and who was driving the Tesla?

According to a report of Fox KTVU, private investigator Steve Fischer revealed in an interview with Law & Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber, "There's definitely evidence that we've collected that helps the timeline. We now have a much better understanding of when that Tesla arrived at the final parking spot."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further said, "I do have surveillance from different houses in the different neighbourhoods showing the Tesla being moved. I'm not even saying the LAPD didn't have that. I'm sure they did, but we wanted to make sure."

Also Read: Lizzo sued over Sydney Sweeney jeans reference track

Reportedly, when asked who was driving the Tesla, Fischer stated, "As far as what we believe was the final parking spot where it was towed from, yes. It's very clear. That neighbourhood is filled with surveillance cameras."

All about D4vd and his connection to the death case

Born in Queens, New York City, D4vd's career in music began when he made montages of the video game Fortnite. To avoid copyright issues, he decided to make his own music. Released his music to SoundCloud, including songs such as "You and I" and "Take Me To the Sun". He released the single "Romantic Homicide" on July 20, 2022, after snippets of it went viral on TikTok.

Burke released two songs, "Leave Her" and "2016", as a double single titled "Withering" on February 9, 2024. In March, he joined gaming and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves as a content creator. In the same month, Burke released the single "Feel It" for the soundtrack of Amazon Prime Video's television series Invincible.