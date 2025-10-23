/Did you spot Huma Qureshi’s rumoured fiancé Rachit Singh in Thamma?

Huma Qureshi recently made her relationship with Rachit Singh public as the couple stepped out and posed together for the paparazzi at numerous Bollywood Diwali parties last week. Now, Huma has showered praises on him for making his big screen acting debut in Thamma. Yes, Rachit Singh features in Thamma and Huma couldn’t be prouder.

Huma took to Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of Rachit in the film and wrote a warm note alongside to show her support for him. The couple are rumoured to be engaged after being in a relationship for the last few years.

What Huma wrote for Rachit Singh

Huma Qureshi had only good things to say about Rachit Singh as she wrote, "For a boy from Banaras who came to Mumbai with nothing and knowing no one... So proud of you and this journey you have been on. Toiled for 10 years as an acting coach...learning, teaching, unlearning and building a community around you..."

"And today is the first time you will be seen on the big screen in Thamma. One of the biggest films of the year. Just a testament of your hard work and resilience...This is just the first blood. Much more to follow. Higher and higher always," she added.

Huma's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

About Thamma

The big Diwali release stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles and is the latest addition to Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy franchise. Released on Tuesday, the horror-comedy from Maddock Films has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The story revolves around Ayushmann's character, who turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika's character. Rachit plays a vampire too, and an aide to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character in the film.

About Huma and Rachit's relationship

Huma and Rachit have reportedly been dating each other for a while now but only recently made their first public appearance together. They were spotted together at a Diwali party.

Last month, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Rachit proposed and Huma said ‘Yes’.

A source told the publication, “Huma and Rachit have been going strong for a while as a couple and on Sunday, he proposed to her in an intimate proposal, and she said yes. It was a close-knit affair that took place in the US. They are yet to decide when they want to make it official by announcing it publicly.”

Rachit is known for training actors such as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal. He made his acting debut with an appearance in the series Karmma Calling.

Meanwhile, Huma has an interesting lineup of films and series. She will be seen in the fourth season of the popular web series Maharani, which will be released in November on Sony Liv. She also has Delhi Crimes Season 3, which is also slated for a November release on Netflix.