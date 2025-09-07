/Huma Qureshi on Bayaan world premiere at TIFF: 'This is the power of storytelling'

Huma Qureshi, who has previously represented Indian talent globally with acclaimed projects like Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and Gurinder Chadha’s Viceroy’s House (Partition: 1947), is back in the international spotlight with Bayaan. Directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, the film is the only Indian selection in the Discovery section at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, where it will have its world premiere.

After TIFF, the film will also travel to the Busan International Film Festival, marking a significant moment for independent Indian storytelling.

Sharing her thoughts on this milestone, Huma said: “It was one of those rare moments where everything slows down just enough to feel it all. Wearing Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla on the red carpet tonight felt like carrying a piece of home with me. Every thread, every detail held the weight of heritage, celebration, and a quiet kind of power.''

Further she said, ‘’I felt honoured to stand here, representing a story that began so far from this carpet, so far from this global platform and yet found its way here. This is the power of storytelling. Of cinema. Grateful for Bayaan, this crew, for the journey, and for the grace of being exactly where I am, in this skin, in this voice, in this moment.”

A gritty police thriller, Bayaan sees Huma play a woman caught in the crossfire of power, religion, and a system designed to silence her. Adding another feather to her cap, she also serves as the executive producer, reinforcing her commitment to championing bold, authentic stories.