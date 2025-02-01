In a new interview with Variety, Huma Qureshi confirmed that she will be playing the main antagonist in the third season of Netflix’s Delhi Crime, going head-to-head with Shefali Shah’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. The upcoming season is currently in post-production.

Advertisment

Also Read: Captain America 4: Anthony Mackie addresses reshoots and says they are a Marvel movie staple

Qureshi expressed her excitement about joining the acclaimed series, saying: "I was delighted and honoured when the makers approached me to play the antagonist for the third season of this internationally acclaimed show."

Qureshi recently won a Filmfare Award for her performance in the third season of SonyLiv’s Maharani.

Advertisment

Also Read: ‘Were Not Too Happy’: Will Ferrell on fan reactions to his smoking elf outfit at hockey game

Season 3 of Delhi Crime

The series, based on true crime stories that occurred in Delhi, India’s capital, won an International Emmy for Best Drama for its first season in 2020. It is produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment.

Advertisment

Also Read: X-Men Reboot: Marvel rumoured to have started Gambit casting process

Tanuj Chopra returns as director and showrunner. The rest of the main cast, including Rasika Dugal as ACP Neeti Singh and Rajesh Tailang as Bhupendra, will be joining Shefali Shah in the new season.

The third season of Delhi Crime does not yet have an official release date, but the first two seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

Also Read: Neil Gaiman's The Sandman to end with season 2