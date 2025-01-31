The latest instalment in the MCU and the fourth film in the Captain America franchise is gearing up for release. The film will be the fifth entry in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has a lot riding on its success. However, it has faced significant negativity following reports of extensive reshoots.

Addressing the issue in a recent interview with Esquire, the film’s lead, Anthony Mackie, said: "Every movie that Marvel has made, every movie that DC has made—Star Wars, Star Trek, Disney—has done reshoots."

Brave New World

Directed by Julius Onah, the film marks Mackie’s big-screen debut as Captain America after taking over the mantle from Steve Rogers. Despite concerns over reshoots, Mackie remains confident in the final product, stating: "It’s literally the best movie it can be. It stays in the lines of Marvel. It stays in the lines of Captain America, and it’s fun and it’s big."

In the film, Captain America must uncover the conspiracy behind the attempted assassination of newly elected US President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford. From the trailers, it is evident that Ross will transform into the Red Hulk at some point, setting up a confrontation with Captain America.

In the comics, Thaddeus Ross becomes the Red Hulk after accidental exposure to gamma radiation, the same way Bruce Banner became the Incredible Hulk.

Supporting Cast

The film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. There are also rumours that Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes and Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers will make cameo appearances.

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled for worldwide release on 14 February 2025.

