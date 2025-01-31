In June 2024, Kanye West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who worked for him from 2021 to 2022 filed a lawsuit accusing the rapper of sexual harassment and wrongful termination. She later amended the suit to include allegations of sexual assault.

According to the lawsuit, Pisciotta and a fellow female artist were invited to a recording studio in Santa Monica, where they were served alcohol. She alleges that West “drugged and raped” her, adding that she was in a "highly impaired state" shortly after consuming a drink.

West moved to Japan a few months ago and has since maintained a low profile.

Kanye Denies Allegations

The rapper has dismissed the accusations as baseless and has yet to hire legal representation in the US.

According to a report by The Sun, the failure to serve him with court summons has led to the trial originally scheduled for 29 January being delayed until 27 March. Pisciotta’s lawyers have now petitioned the court for permission to serve the summons via a newspaper notice.

More Lawsuits to Come

West is also facing multiple lawsuits from former employees, with allegations ranging from workplace misconduct to contract disputes. His attorneys argue that he is likely staying abroad to avoid being served with legal documents.

