In a recent interview with People, actor Will Ferrell discussed fan reactions to his new take on his iconic role of Buddy in Elf (2003). The actor recreated his look from the film but portrayed the character as a grizzled drinker and smoker while attending a hockey match last December.

A picture of the actor from the game went viral. “Some people were not too happy, though,” Ferrell told the magazine. “They thought, ‘Please be true to the character. That was not cool.’”

He went on to add, “The reaction was insane!” Ferrell said. “Like, ‘What is he doing? Is he promoting something?’ But occasionally, I just like to do weird things like that to stir it up.”

You're Cordially Invited Promotions

The actor is currently promoting his wedding comedy film You're Cordially Invited. He stars alongside actress Reese Witherspoon, sharing the screen with her for the first time. The movie premiered on Amazon Prime Video last week and has received positive reactions from critics and audiences.

In the film, the pair play unlikely rivals vying for a coveted wedding venue. Will Ferrell portrays Jim, a devoted father to Jenni (played by Geraldine Viswanathan), who finds himself at odds with Reese Witherspoon’s Margot and her sister Neve (played by Meredith Hagner) after discovering that their weddings have been double-booked at the same venue.

Supporting Cast and Crew

The film is directed and written by Nicholas Stoller, known for hit comedies such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Fun with Dick and Jane, and Neighbors. The supporting cast includes Celia Weston, Monterroso Mejia, Leanne Morgan, Jimmy Tatro, Jack McBrayer, Lauren Holt, and Stony Blyden.

You're Cordially Invited is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

