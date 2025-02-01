James Gunn’s DC Universe (DCU) has landed in legal trouble just months before its highly anticipated big-screen debut. The estate of Joe Shuster, co-creator of Superman, has sued DC Comics and Warner Bros., seeking to invalidate the companies’ copyrights in several foreign markets.

Long-Running Dispute

The lawsuit could directly impact the release of Superman (2025). However, this is not the first time the issue has arisen. In 2013, the Joe Shuster estate sued DC and Warner Bros. over the character’s copyright, but the case was dismissed because Shuster’s sister had signed away his right of termination after his death in 1992.

The New Lawsuit

According to the estate’s lawyer, Marc Toberoff, the Superman copyright reverted to the Shuster estate in the UK, Ireland, and Australia in 2017, and in Canada in 2021. Therefore, Warner Bros. and DC require written permission to use the character in these regions.

Under copyright laws in these countries, intellectual property rights revert to the creator’s estate 25 years after their death. However, Warner Bros. has stated that it will contest the lawsuit.

In a statement to the press, Toberoff said: "This suit is not intended to deprive fans of their next Superman, but rather seeks just compensation for Joe Shuster’s fundamental contributions as the co-creator of Superman.

Superman (2025)

Fans are hopeful that both parties will reach an agreement soon so the film’s release remains unaffected. The movie stars David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, alongside Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, and Nathan Fillion.

Superman is set to hit cinemas worldwide on 11 July 2025.

