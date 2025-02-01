Get ready for a new face in House of the Dragon season 3! Actor James Norton has joined the highly-anticipated third season.

Variety magazine has reported that Norton has joined the show as Ormund Hightower, a character mentioned throughout season 2. However, this will be the character's onscreen debut in the upcoming season.

Ormund, who holds the title of Lord of Oldtown, is one of the key members of Team Green in the war for the Iron Throne. He's the nephew of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and the cousin of Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

“Otto’s (Rhys Ifans) nephew, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Gwayne’s (Freddie Fox) cousin, and the Lord of Oldtown. He is presently leading the Hightower host in a march on King’s Landing to support his house against Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy),” reads the official description of the character, as per Varitey.

About Norton's previous works

The actor, who is set to make his debut in the dragon world, has previously seen on crime drama Happy Valley, as well as Doctor Who, Death Comes to Pemberley, Black Mirror, War & Peace, Little Women, Bob Marley: One Love, and Flatliners.

More about House of the Dragon season 3?

House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones based on George RR Martin’s book Fire & Blood, tells the story of House Targaryen.

After a cliffhanger ending of season 2, the next part of the much-anticipated drama will see the Greens and Blacks on the battlefield for the throne.

The details of the forthcoming season are under wraps and their have been no updates when the show is set to release.