According to a report by Variety, the upcoming second season of Netflix's The Sandman will be its last. Netflix has confirmed the series' cancellation after several allegations of sexual misconduct were made against author Neil Gaiman who created the original comic book and co-created the series.

Accusations against Neil Gaiman

In July 2024, it was revealed that two women had accused the author of sexual assault. Later, in an article by New York Magazine titled "There Is No Safe Word," eight other women came forward with similar claims.

As a result, the author was dropped by his publisher and withdrew from the final season of the Amazon series Good Omens, which is also based on his earlier work. Gaiman has strongly denied all allegations against him.

The Sandman

The first season of the series was released in August 2022 and was well-received by critics and audiences. The show follows Morpheus, the personification of dreams, who escapes from a century-old imprisonment and seeks revenge.

The upcoming second season will focus on the 'Season of Mists' storyline from the comics, in which Lucifer abdicates the throne of Hell and tasks Morpheus with finding a successor. The main cast includes Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong, Patton Oswalt, and Gwendoline Christie.

The final season of The Sandman is set to stream on Netflix this March.

