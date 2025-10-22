/Lily Collins's Emily in Paris season 5: First teaser out! Check the synopsis and release date



Emily in Paris, no! It's Emily in Rome. The first teaser and first-look photos for the much-awaited season five of the superhit Netflix series are finally out, and fans couldn’t hold on to their excitement to watch Emily roaming and romancing across the picturesque Urbs.

The upcoming season, which stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, will explore her adventures in Rome after a shocking ending to the previous season.

Emily in Paris season 5: Teaser revealed

On Oct 22, the streaming giant dropped the first teaser showing Emily stepping out of the Parisian rooftops, and she's ready to explore the Roman world, work enthusiastically, and romance Marcello Muratori, a wealthy Italian man.

Marcello was introduced in season 4, episode 6, titled “Last Christmas.”

With a glimpse of Emily and her steamy romance with her Rome date, the voice-over in the trailer says, “We start on a beautiful woman. She's joined by a man.”

The teaser also gives a glimpse of the returning cast, but the one who is missing is Emily’s neighbuor and on-again, off-again boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Nicolas Bravo).

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie is also returning with Mindy Chen, who is back with more good vibes.

The other stars returning are Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Julien (Samuel Arnold), Luc (Bruno Gouery), and Antoine Lambert (William Abadie).

Joining the cast for season 5 is Minnie Driver, who will play Princess Jane.

What is the season 5 synopsis?

The season 5 synopsis reads,''Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.''

When will season 5 of Emily in Paris be released?