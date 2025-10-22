/Keanu Reeves’ Constantine 2 might finally happen, confirms James Gunn

DC Studios’ co-chair and Superman director James Gunn has provided a long-awaited update on Constantine 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2005 supernatural thriller starring Keanu Reeves. During a recent appearance on the BobaTalks podcast, Gunn revealed that he has had conversations with Reeves about the project but hasn’t yet read the script.

“I’ve discussed it on and off. I’ve discussed it with Keanu,” Gunn shared. “I think that’s a great group of guys. I like all those people a lot, I think they’re talented. But I have not read any script yet.” His comments come after years of uncertainty surrounding the sequel, which has been in development limbo for over a decade.

Keanu Reeves still hopeful for Constantine return

Earlier this year, Keanu Reeves expressed his continued passion for reprising the role of John Constantine, the chain-smoking exorcist and demonologist based on DC’s Hellblazer comics. The actor confirmed that he and original director Francis Lawrence had recently pitched a treatment for the sequel to DC Studios.

“We’ve been trying to make this film for over a decade,” Reeves told Inverse. “We just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios and they said, ‘OK.’ So, we’re going to try and write a script.”

Lawrence also hinted that the team finally has a “great idea” for the next installment, teasing that the story builds upon the same dark, spiritual themes that made the first film a cult favourite.

A cult classic returns to life

Released in 2005, Constantine featured Keanu Reeves alongside Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton, and Shia LaBeouf. Though the film received mixed reviews at release, it gradually achieved cult status among fans for its moody world-building and Reeves’s brooding portrayal of the cynical antihero.

Despite its modest box-office performance, the film’s legacy has only grown stronger over time, prompting renewed calls for a sequel.

Where does Constantine 2 fit in the DC Universe?

Following Gunn’s and Peter Safran’s takeover of DC Studios, Constantine 2 is reportedly being developed as a DC Elseworlds project, separate from the main DC Universe that includes Superman and Peacemaker.

This distinction allows the sequel to retain the darker tone and standalone nature of the original, free from the continuity constraints of the larger franchise.

What’s next for the sequel?

An early version of the Constantine 2 script was reportedly completed in late 2024, with further revisions continuing into 2025. Although Reeves has confirmed ongoing work on the story, Gunn’s latest remarks suggest that the project is still in early development.