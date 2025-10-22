/Netflix Kennedy series casts Michael Fassbender to bring America’s most powerful dynasty to life, details inside

Netflix is diving into one of the most fascinating political legacies in American history with Kennedy, a new eight-episode drama series that will chronicle the rise of the Kennedy family. Academy Award-nominated actor Michael Fassbender has been tapped to play Joseph Kennedy Sr., the ambitious patriarch whose influence helped shape the destiny of one of America’s most powerful dynasties.

Based on Pulitzer Prize-winning biography

The series is adapted from historian Fredrik Logevall’s acclaimed book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917–1956. The first season will trace the family’s journey during the 1930s, highlighting Joe and Rose Kennedy’s growing political and social ambitions. The show will also explore the lives of their nine children, including young Jack Kennedy, who would eventually become one of America’s most transformative presidents.

What the series will cover

According to the official synopsis, Kennedy “reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries, and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today.” The show aims to provide a nuanced look at the Kennedys’ private lives while tracing their public rise to political prominence.

Star-studded creative team

The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Netflix. Acclaimed director Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round) will direct and executive produce, joined by Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth (Forrest Gump), Sam Shaw (Manhattan, Castle Rock), Fredrik Logevall, and Dustin Thomason. Shaw will serve as a showrunner.

Reports are calling Kennedy Netflix’s answer to The Crown, blending sweeping historical storytelling with personal family drama. Showrunner Sam Shaw described the Kennedys’ saga as “the closest we have to American mythology, somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Michael Fassbender’s role and work

For Fassbender, Kennedy marks his return to television following Paramount+’s The Agency. The actor, known for standout performances in 12 Years a Slave, Steve Jobs, and Shame, will bring his signature intensity to the role of Joseph Kennedy Sr. He was recently seen in Steven Soderbergh’s espionage thriller Black Bag.

Production and release