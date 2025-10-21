/Why Tom Holland can’t be the next James Bond? Here's the REAL reason



Hollywood’s beloved Spider-Man, Tom Holland, has reportedly suffered a major career setback, he’s out of the race to play the next James Bond. According to reports, Holland’s exclusive contract with Marvel Studios prevents him from taking up any role that could potentially overshadow his iconic portrayal of Peter Parker.

The 29-year-old actor had been one of the frontrunners to replace Daniel Craig as 007, with betting odds once placing him at 12/1 for the role. However, as per the Sun reports, Marvel’s strict clause in his contract rules out any possibility of him donning the tuxedo of Britain’s most famous secret agent. “Tom can’t play two superheroes, it just won’t happen,” said the source. “It’s written into his contract that he cannot pursue roles that could outshine Spider-Man. And if any role could, it’s Bond.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Tom Holland reacts to Bond speculation

While speaking to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay on YouTube, Holland addressed the swirling rumours, “Listen, there’s speculation at the moment. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now. We’ll get there one day,” he said.

When Ramsay asked if he’d love the opportunity to play 007, Holland replied, “I mean, every young British actor dreams of it. It’s the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself the luckiest kid alive. I could not have dreamed to have the career that I have.”

Inside the next Bond movie

The upcoming 26th Bond film will reportedly go into production in April 2026 at Pinewood Studios in the UK. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the film will explore the threat of artificial intelligence, marking the first Bond story set in the “AI era.” “This next Bond movie has to feel bold, fresh, and relevant,” the report revealed. “There’s a sense of cautious excitement behind the scenes.”

Who will be the next James Bond?

As Holland bows out, the competition to become the next Bond intensifies. Bookmakers currently have Aaron Taylor-Johnson leading the race with 1/1 odds, followed by Callum Turner, Henry Cavill, and Theo James.

Meanwhile, Holland remains focused on his fourth Spider-Man movie, which recently halted production after the actor suffered a minor concussion during a stunt sequence. The incident, thankfully, was not serious, and filming is expected to resume soon.