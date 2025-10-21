/Euphoria season 3: Jacob Elordi gives exciting update, says 'people are really going to...'

Actor Jacob Elordi, who has been part of the show Euphoria, recently revealed important details about the third season. The series also stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Storm Reid, among others.
Folks! Gear up, as one of the much-loved shows of HBO, Euphoria season 3, will soon be on your phones, tabs, and more. This comes in as the actor of the show, Jacob Elordi, has given some exciting updates about it. For this, fans have been eagerly waiting for it ever since there have been bits and pieces of hints about the show. Let's delve in to know what exactly Jacob has said.
According to a report by Variety, during the Academy Museum Gala recently, Jacob Elordi revealed that the shooting for the show (Euphoria) was incredible. He stated, “It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I've done before.”
He further said that the season 3 creator, Sam Levinson, “constructed something that's incredibly clever and cinematic. I think people are going to like it. I don't know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline. You don't know what the other story lines are. It's like FBI files. So it's great because I'll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven't been able to do before. I'm really excited.”
American psychological teen drama television series. Euphoria was created and principally written by Sam Levinson for HBO. It is based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.
It tells the story of a group of high school students who struggle with drugs, love, social media and money as they come of age while trying to establish their identity.
Euphoria's executive producers include Levinson, Canadian rapper and singer Drake, Zendaya, Ron Leshem, and Gary Lennon. The show stars Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira and Nika King, among others.