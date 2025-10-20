/BTS' J Hope X LE SSERAFIM's collaboration sends netizens into frenzy: 'They are really cooking something...'

BTS member J Hope has left everyone surprised and bewildered after the announcement that he and girl group LE SSERAFIM are set to collaborate on a song. The teaser has already captured the attention of netizens, and everyone is making wild guesses about the upcoming song. Let's delve into what exactly the collab is all about and when it will be released.

All about the collaboration between J Hope and Le SSERAFIM

HYBE Labels unveiled a teaser from LE SSERAFIM's upcoming 1st single album, “Spaghetti”. The teaser shared by the agency showcases a man standing before a light, and his silhouette is being highlighted as the camera moves closer to him. J Hope exudes swag in the black leather pants and jacket with slick hair and sunglasses.

Then the words can be heard in the background: Eat it up before the video ends. Soon after the teaser clip was released, many took to social media to express their excitement and curiosity. LE SSERAFIM's first single album, “Spaghetti”, will be released on Oct. 24.

One user wrote, "The Kick's out now. We cheer." Another user wrote, "They are really cooking something." “OMG, He looks so good,” wrote the third user. This is not the first time the duo has collaborated. For the unversed, Heo Yunjin of Le Sserafim previously collaborated with J-hope on 'I Don’t Know', a B-side from his 2023 solo album 'Hope on the Street Vol. 1'.

J Hope's upcoming concert film

Meanwhile, a concert film on J-Hope’s solo world tour, “Hope on the Stage”, will come to cinemas in more than 80 countries on Nov. 12. The tour spanned 16 cities for 33 shows, ending in mid-June with two encore performances in Korea.

The movie highlights J-hope’s dynamic artistry, weaving together tracks from his debut mixtape Hope World, solo album Jack In The Box, and his latest project HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. Fans can expect breathtaking live renditions of “Sweet Dreams” (feat. Miguel), “MONA LISA,” and “Killin’ It Girl (Solo Version)”, alongside reimagined versions of BTS classics such as “MIC Drop,” “Silver Spoon,” and “Dis-ease.”

What do we know about LE SSERAFIM?

The group consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Originally, it was a six-member group, but member Kim Garam departed from the group in July 2022. The group had made their debut in 2022 with the extended play Fearless, followed by Antifragile, which raked in numbers and topped the charts.

The group's name, LE SSERAFIM is an anagram of the phrase "I'm Fearless", as well as a reference to the heavenly beings with six wings, seraphim. It is a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music, a sub-label of Hybe.