/Priyanka Chopra posts glimpse of daughter Malti’s Diwali celebration, fans love her festive look

Global icon and Bollywood’s very own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, celebrated Diwali with a mix of warmth, tradition, and style. The actor took to Instagram to share a priceless moment from her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’s Diwali party at their home in the United States, leaving fans gushing over the toddler’s adorable festive look.

Malti lights up Diwali in a sunny yellow lehenga

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the photo shared on Priyanka’s Instagram Stories, little Malti is seen dressed in a bright yellow top and skirt, her hair tied into cute pigtails. The two-year-old stood with her back to the camera, holding a toy in one hand and engrossed in playtime, while a small tattoo on her arm caught everyone’s attention. The room, decked with marigold garlands and diyas, exuded festive warmth.

Sharing the image, Priyanka captioned it, “Malti’s Diwali party was lit....” Malti wasn’t celebrating alone; two of her little friends, also dressed in ethnic outfits, joined her at the celebration.

Priyanka’s festive travels

This year’s Diwali season has been particularly busy for Priyanka, who travelled across continents attending multiple events, from New York to Delhi and London, before returning to the US to celebrate with her family.

Family and career updates

Priyanka Chopra married singer Nick Jonas in 2018 in Rajasthan, in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in the action-comedy Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to reprise her role in Citadel Season 2, star as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, and join S.S. Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu for their highly anticipated project, GlobeTrotter.