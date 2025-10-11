/What brought Nick Jonas home during his ‘demanding’ tour? Priyanka Chopra has the sweetest answer

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Karwa Chauth celebration this year was nothing short of magical. Despite being in the middle of a grueling world tour, Nick made sure to return home to New York to spend the special day with his wife. The actress shared a series of heartfelt photos from their celebration, calling Nick her “true chaand (moon).”

Priyanka and Nick's Karwa Chauth celebrations

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted glimpses of their intimate celebration, where the couple could be seen standing by a window as she lovingly pointed toward the moon. Dressed in a stunning red embroidered dupatta with matching bangles, Priyanka exuded traditional elegance.

“Surprise!! Daddy’s back!” Priyanka captioned her post. "In the middle of intense touring, when he comes back home, to make sure he spends Karva chauth with me every year, when my mother-in-law sends me my Sargi the day before, and my mother brings back delicious food made by Vikas khanna from @bungalowny to break my fast.. this is what my dreams were made of. Thank you for being my true chaand. Love you forever and always, @nickjonas," she wrote.

Daughter Malti joins the festivities

The couple’s daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, also joined in the festivities. In one adorable photo, Malti was seen scribbling her name on a piece of paper, surrounded by red and gold decorations, while another captured her tiny hands covered in henna, mirroring her mother’s intricate mehendi design.

Fans shower love

Fans were quick to flood the comment section with love for the couple. “An American yet he respects her culture, this is beautiful,” wrote one user. Another commented, “He looks exhausted, but what a man to prioritize family and love above all.”

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018 in Jodhpur in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies, have been setting couple goals ever since. The pair welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogacy in 2022 and continue to beautifully merge their Indian and Western traditions.

Priyanka and Nick's work front

Nick is currently touring with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas as part of the Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour, which spans over 50 shows and concludes on November 14 in Connecticut. Despite the demanding schedule, his gesture of flying home for Karwa Chauth won hearts across the internet.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will next appear in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu and The Bluff, where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate.

