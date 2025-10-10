Anupam Kher meets UK PM Keir Starmer, calls him 'great admirer' of film 'Bend It Like Beckham'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher expressed his happiness on meeting the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer in Mumbai on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram, Anupam Kher shared a photo and video from his meeting with the United Kingdom Prime Minister.



The UK PM also appreciated Anupam Kher's work in his debut Hollywood film 'Bend It Like Beckham'.

"It was a pleasure meeting the British Prime Minister, Mr. Keir Starmer, last night at the reception to celebrate the UK-INDIA partnership. His speech was warm and full of positive possibilities between the two countries. He also turned out to be a great admirer of my first English language film 'Bend It Like Beckham'. Thanks to the British High Commissioner Mr. Harjinder Kang for the invite!" wrote Anupam Kher.

'Bend It Like Beckham' was a sports comedy-drama film directed by Gurinder Chadha. It was released in 2002. The actor played the role of Mr. Bhamra in the film.

