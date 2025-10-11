/Invincible Season 4 teaser out: Lee Pace joins the cast as a powerful new villain

Prime Video’s acclaimed animated superhero series Invincible is officially returning, and the excitement is sky-high. At the 2025 New York Comic Con, Amazon unveiled the much-anticipated teaser for Invincible Season 4, along with a major casting announcement that has fans buzzing. Foundation and Guardians of the Galaxy star Lee Pace has joined the ensemble as Thragg, the ruthless leader of the Viltrumite Empire.

Invincible Season 4 release date

Following the jaw-dropping finale of Season 3 in February 2025, fans have been eager to see where Mark Grayson’s story goes next. The new teaser confirmed that Invincible Season 4 will premiere on Prime Video in March 2026, bringing more chaos, conflict, and cosmic warfare to the series.

The short clip sets a darker tone, opening with Mark and Atom Eve sitting amid the wreckage of Burger Mart. “Can you believe people used to complain that I could never win a fight?” Mark says, referencing the brutal battles and emotional toll of the previous season. The teaser closes with him boldly declaring, “Season 4 is nuts!”

Lee Pace takes on the role of Thragg

The biggest reveal at NYCC came with the introduction of Lee Pace as Thragg, one of the most powerful and complex villains from the Invincible comics. Known for his commanding screen presence in Foundation, The Hobbit, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Pace brings depth and menace to the Viltrumite Grand Regent.

Co-creator Robert Kirkman shared that he had envisioned Pace in the role for years, calling him “a natural fit” for Thragg’s calm yet terrifying authority. “When you’re around someone that powerful, they don’t need to show it, and Lee captures that perfectly,” Kirkman told Entertainment Weekly.

In the comics, Thragg is the ultimate Viltrumite warrior, stronger than both Omni-Man and Conquest, and is determined to rebuild his empire at any cost. His arrival signals an all-out war between the Viltrumites and Earth, pushing Mark Grayson to his physical and moral limits.

Returning cast and new additions

Alongside Pace, Invincible Season 4 will feature returning voice talents Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson), J.K. Simmons (Omni-Man), Sandra Oh (Debbie Grayson), Gillian Jacobs (Atom Eve), Walton Goggins (Cecil Stedman), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Conquest). Actor Matthew Rhys also joins in a mysterious new role, adding even more intrigue to the upcoming season.

What to expect from Season 4

Season 4 will dive deep into the Viltrumite War storyline, expanding the show’s scope to intergalactic levels. Fans can look forward to intense battles, emotional confrontations, and new subplots, including Cecil Stedman’s secret experiments, Atom Eve’s resurrection arc, and Damien Darkblood’s journey through hell, a storyline not featured in the original comics.

About the series

Based on the hit Image Comics series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible has become one of Prime Video’s standout originals, celebrated for its mature storytelling and visceral action. Produced by Skybound Animation, the show has already been renewed for Season 5, confirming that Mark Grayson’s journey is far from over.

As the teaser promises, Invincible Season 4 is shaping up to be bigger, bloodier, and more emotionally charged than ever.

