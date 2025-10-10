/Paw-fect Oscar nominee! Indy the Dog from Good Boy demands Academy recognition

Do furry actors deserve an Oscar? While this has not happened before, it could change if the Academy listens to the plea from Indy, the canine star of the horror movie Good Boy.

In a rather unusual move, Indie studio IFC has written an open letter to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on behalf of the actor, Indy. Who had done a prolific work in the horror movie?

Indy, the Dog from the movie Good Boy, demands Oscars

In a humorous letter, signed by Indy, they have requested the Academy to include animal actors in the Oscars' acting categories.

Mentioning that despite receiving rave reviews for the performance in the movie, he has been considered ineligible for the best actor category.

In the letter obtained by Variety and distributed by IFC, they wrote, “Despite my critically acclaimed role in the recent film ‘Good Boy,’ — I have been deemed ineligible for the Best Actor category. Apparently, I am not a good enough boy for you.”

“How many great performances must go overlooked before the Academy throws us a bone?” Indy asks as the letter highlights the long tradition of animals, who have been delivering the best work, mentioning the performances of Jed the wolf-dog in “White Fang,” the whale in “Free Willy,” and the titular pig in “Babe”, among others, who have been ignored and have not been considered for the golden statue.

Indy ends the letter saying, “We ask that you stop lifting your leg on the contribution of myself and the many great animal actors whose work continues to go unrecognized.”

Indy's letter has brought the much-needed attention to the matter that has long been left out to be discussed.

What is Good Boy about?