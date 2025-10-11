/Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are 'planning for the future' after moving in together

Hollywood icon Brad Pitt and jewelry executive Ines de Ramon are taking their relationship to the next level. According to PEOPLE reports, the couple, who have been dating for nearly three years, are now “fully living together” and settling into a new home, marking a major milestone in their romance.

As per reports, the Oscar-winning actor, 61, and de Ramon, 32, are “happier than ever” as they build a life together. “Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together. They’re really making their home into a home.”

A relationship built on love and balance

Pitt and de Ramon have been together since 2022, but it wasn’t until the 2024 Venice Film Festival that they made their red carpet debut as a couple. This year, de Ramon has joined Pitt for several public appearances, including the European and New York premieres of his film F1: The Movie, where the pair were seen sharing quiet moments and smiles on the carpet.

Reports say the relationship is going “really strong,” and that Pitt, who has largely kept his private life out of the spotlight since his split from Angelina Jolie, is “so happy and in love.”

Supporting each other

Their move-in milestone follows a difficult period for Pitt, who recently lost his mother, Jane Etta Pitt, at the age of 84. As per PEOPLE, Ines has been a “pillar of support” for him during his grief. “She wants to be there for him, and Brad is very much letting her be that person,” the source said.

The couple’s bond appears to have deepened amid both personal and professional transitions. Pitt recently sold his $5.5 million Los Feliz property after it was burglarized earlier this year, and is believed to have purchased a new Los Angeles mansion, reportedly a $12 million home in the Hollywood Hills, where he and de Ramon are now living.

Who is Ines de Ramon?

De Ramon, who serves as the vice president of the luxury jewelry brand Anita Ko, is known for her quiet elegance and strong sense of independence. A graduate of the University of Geneva, she speaks four languages and is also a certified health coach. Before her relationship with Pitt, she was married to actor Paul Wesley, with the couple finalizing their divorce in 2024.

Looking ahead

While fans speculate about a possible engagement, reports say he’s not planning to remarry anytime soon. After his high-profile divorce from Jolie, Pitt has reportedly become more cautious about formal commitments. However, insiders insist that he’s content. “At 61, Brad is loving life the way it is. He’s happy, in love, and enjoying every moment with Ines. That’s what matters most to him right now.”

As they continue to share travels, premieres, and quiet evenings at home, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon seem to be proving that love can indeed find its calm after the storm, one shared key at a time.