/First look of Brad Pitt revealed from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel

The signature blonde long hair is back. The first photos of Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth in The Adventure of Cliff Booth are out. The film is a follow-up to Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which had starred Pitt along with Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

Earlier images from the set had shown Brad sporting a buzz cut; however, it has now been revealed that the images were from rehearsals. Fresh paparazzi shots, from the actual shoot, taken on Tuesday night outside Los Angeles' Beverly Cinema, confirm that Brad is back in full costume — complete with a blonde wig and vintage '70s threads — for the upcoming film, which will stream exclusively on Netflix.

According to a report in Just Jared, Brad was also spotted in casual wear prepping for scenes alongside Corey Fogelmanis and Anora actor Karren Karagulian, who co-star in the film.

A closer look at the photos reveals some details of the film and the set including, a poster of Richard Pryor’s 1977 comedy Which Way Is Up? displayed at the cinema’s entrance — a clue that the sequel unfolds nearly a decade after the events of the original film.

About The Adventure of Cliff Booth

The film has some of the most prominent names of Hollywood coming together. The film’s script was written by Tarantino, who had initially planned to direct it. He ultimately set the story aside and Brad Pitt decided to take it up and brought Netflix on board. The streaming platform is said to have purchased the unused Quentin Tarantino screenplay for $20 million.

David Fincher, who has worked with Brad before in Seven and Fight Club, will be helming the film, taking over from Quentin. In comments made during a promotional event for his recently released film F1, Brad clarified that the movie is “an episode in the character's life and not a sequel.” Brad had won the Oscar in 2019 for portraying the character in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Set in the late 1970s, the film nods to several cinematic influences of the era. The setting year — 1977 — is significant not just because of the Pryor poster, but also because it marks the release of Rolling Thunder, one of Quentin Tarantino’s personal favorites.

Alongside Pitt, the ensemble cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, JB Tadena, and Corey Fogelmanis.