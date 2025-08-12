/Ex talk? Jennifer Aniston says she and Gwyneth Paltrow 'of course' talk about Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow share two major things in common; they are both successful actresses, and they both had a relationship with Brad Pitt. While Paltrow dated and got engaged to the F1 actor, Aniston was married to him. But have you ever wondered if the two actresses ever discussed their mutual ex?



Speaking to Vanity Fair, the 56-year-old Aniston opened up about her friendship with Paltrow, who is also known as a wellness guru.



When asked about whether they discuss their ex, Aniston said,'' Oh, of course. How can we not? We’re girls.'' The actress also revealed that she even went to Paltrow and Pitt's engagement party.



“Ironically, I went to her and Brad’s engagement party,” she said. The two met in 1996 through Aniston's Friends co-star David Schwimmer. But the wellness topics have always been the highlight of their conversations.



Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow Photograph: (X)



‘’What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?’ ” Aniston told the magazine.

Paltrow and Pitt first met on the set of the 1994 movie Seven. They went on to date for two years before getting engaged in December 1996. Six months later, they called it quits.

Meanwhile, Aniston and Pitt first met in 1994. But they started dating in 1998 when their managers introduced them. They both were single at the time.



They secretly started dating and got married on July 29, 2000. After five years of marriage, the couple parted ways.

Years after ending their relationship, Brad and Jennifer are good friends. Speaking on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in 2021, Aniston said, "It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we're friends. And we speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be," she added.