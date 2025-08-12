LOGIN
'The Life of a Showgirl' Taylor Swift announces new album on Travis Kelce’s podcast

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Aug 12, 2025, 10:30 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 10:30 IST
Taylor Swift's new album Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Taylor Swift shared a thrilling news! 

Swifties, get ready for Taylor Swift's new album! On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning superstar announced her 12th original studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Swift made the big announcement alongside her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights Podcast.

In the video clip shared on Instagram, the 35-year-old rockstar said,"Can I show you something?"

Jason replies, "Okay. What do we got? We got a briefcase? Mint green, with T.S. on it." "Yup," Swift adds.

"What's in it?" Jason asks.

"This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl," Swift reveals.

