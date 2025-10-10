/Aishwarya, Deepika and Priyanka: How to dress up on Karwa Chauth like Bhansali’s iconic heroines

Karwa Chauth is not just a festival of love and devotion, but also a celebration of beauty, grace, and tradition. And when it comes to portraying Indian culture in all its grandeur, no one does it quite like Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Known for his magnificent sets, regal costumes, and timeless heroines, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films have given us some of the most iconic looks that are perfect to recreate this festive season. Here are five SLB heroines you can take style cues from to dazzle in traditional wear this Karwa Chauth.
Aishwarya’s portrayal of Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam remains one of her most memorable performances — and so do her looks. Draped in vibrant ghagras and adorned with mirror work, heavy jewellery, and long braids, her style captured the essence of Gujarati tradition. For Karwa Chauth, channel Nandini’s elegance with a colourful lehenga-choli, oxidised jewellery, and a dainty bindi for that timeless charm.
Deepika’s portrayal of Mastani was nothing short of mesmerizing, fierce yet graceful, delicate yet powerful. Her look combined regal Mughal influences with soft femininity through flowing anarkalis, layered jewellery, and subtle earthy tones. This Karwa Chauth, emulate Mastani’s charm with a heavily flared anarkali in pastel or beige shades, statement earrings, and soft, dewy makeup to capture that ethereal Bhansali glow.
As Kashibai, Priyanka brought to life the beauty and dignity of a Maratha queen. Her traditional Paithani saris, pearl-encrusted naths, and crescent-shaped bindis gave her an ethereal look. If you wish to blend simplicity with grandeur, choose a Paithani or Nauvari sari, adorn your hair with mogra, and complete the look with a bold nose ring and temple jewellery.
In Devdas, Aishwarya transformed into the epitome of grace as Paro. Her richly embroidered saris, heavy gold jewellery, and bold red bindis made her look every bit the regal Bengali woman. This Karwa Chauth, opt for a Banarasi or silk sari in shades of red or maroon, complemented with traditional gold jhumkas and a sleek bun decorated with gajra.
Deepika’s Padmavati exuded royalty in every frame, from her intricately designed lehengas to her heavy Rajasthani jewellery. Her look was a perfect blend of power and poise. Take inspiration from her regal aesthetic this Karwa Chauth by wearing a heavily embellished lehenga in gold or deep red tones, paired with a matha patti and layered necklaces to embody that queenly grace.