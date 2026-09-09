/BRICS Summit 2026 | Modi and Xi: The photos that tell the story of India-China ties

The Modi-Xi story has come almost full circle, but not back to where it began. In 2019, the two leaders spoke of a “new era of cooperation” and were photographed walking together through the monuments of Mamallapuram. Galwan shattered that optimism, turning the relationship into one defined by military confrontation, strategic mistrust and carefully managed encounters. Now, after years of negotiations, disengagement and renewed diplomatic engagement, the two sides are attempting another reset. The question is whether this thaw can become durable. The photographs may again show handshakes and smiles, but the real test will be whether India and China can prevent the border from once again defining their entire relationship.