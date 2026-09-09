/8 things you didn't know about what countries export most

China's trade surplus has topped $1 trillion in recent years, cementing its status as the planet's dominant manufacturing power, one that displaced the US as the world's top manufacturer in the 21st century. Its manufacturing power has worried partners like the US, which has imposed sweeping tariffs on it occasionally. Despite its manufacturing muscle, China depends heavily on global inputs. It's the top importer of Brazilian soy and Iranian oil by a wide margin. It is deeply intertwined in global trade.