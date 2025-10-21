/Are Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise just friends now? Reports reveals

Hollywood’s dynamic duo, Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise, have made headlines again. Despite months of speculation about their alleged relationship and a quiet split, reports now confirm that the Ballerina star sees the Mission: Impossible actor as a “dear friend and mentor,” and that the two remain close.

Ana and Tom’s bond

People reports reveal that there’s no bad blood between Ana and Tom. In fact, they’re said to share a “mutual respect” and remain in touch, often spending time together. “She’s single, though, and has been for a while. She stays in touch with Tom and they still have an upcoming movie project that she’s looking forward to.”

The Cuban-born actress reportedly values Cruise’s guidance in her career and considers him a strong influence. “Ana very much enjoys spending time with Tom, but it’s purely friendship now.” the report added.

When admiration was mutual

Earlier this year, both stars publicly praised each other’s craft. Ana shared that working with Cruise pushes her to constantly improve her fitness and performance. “When you work with Tom, the bar goes higher and higher, and that’s fun for me,” she told Women’s Wear Daily.

Cruise, on the other hand, has been vocal about Ana’s versatility as an actor. Speaking to Access Hollywood, he said, “Her ability is incredible. She’s got dramatic chops, she’s comedic, very talented… just a great actress.”

Relationship rumours and breakup buzz

Rumours of Ana and Tom’s romance began swirling earlier this year after they were spotted holding hands and vacationing together. Reports suggested they were inseparable and even planning a future together.

However, it was later revealed that the two amicably decided to part ways after realizing they were better off as friends. “They have genuine affection for each other, but it has evolved into something healthier, just friendship.”

Professional plans ahead

Despite their personal history, the duo is focused on their professional commitments. They reportedly have a film project in the works, with Ana eager to collaborate again with the action superstar.

Ana, who rose to fame with Knives Out and No Time To Die, is currently preparing for her John Wick spin-off Ballerina. The actress previously dated Ben Affleck and was married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet. As for Tom Cruise, the 63-year-old Hollywood legend, previously married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes, remains one of the industry’s most bankable action stars.