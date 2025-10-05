/‘Will lead to destruction of relations’: Putin warns US against sending Tomahawk to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if the United States supplied Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, it would lead to the destruction of Moscow’s relationship with Washington. The US weapons would allow Kyiv to launch long-range strikes deep into Russia. Putin made the remarks in a video statement released on Sunday (Oct 5) by Russian state television. Meanwhile, Russian drone sightings in NATO airspace have fueled tensions between the West and Russia.

US President Donald Trump, who held talks with Putin in Alaska less than two months ago, has expressed disappointment with the Russian president for failing to make peace and end the war. Last month, US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington was considering Ukraine’s request for long-range Tomahawks that could strike deep into Russia, including Moscow. However, it is not clear whether a final decision has been made for the same.

“This will lead to the destruction of our relations, or at least the positive trends that have emerged in these relations,” Putin said in the video clip released by Russian state television reporter Pavel Zarubin.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the US will provide Ukraine with intelligence on long-range energy infrastructure targets in Russia, while considering whether to send missiles to Kyiv that could be used in such strikes.

However, Reuters reported, citing a US official and three other sources, that the Trump administration’s desire to supply missiles to Ukraine may not be viable as Tomahawk’s current inventory is being used by the US Navy and others.

Earlier on Thursday (Oct 2), Putin said that it was impossible to use Tomahawks without direct involvement of US troops and supply of any such missiles to Ukraine would lead to a “qualitatively new stage of escalation.”

“This will mean a completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States,” Putin said. He added that Tomahawks could harm Russia, but it would simply shoot them down and improve its air defence.

With a range of 2,500 kilometres (1,550 miles), Tomahawk cruise missiles would enable Ukraine to strike the Kremlin and all of European Russia.